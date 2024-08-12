Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $339.23 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $339.23 million and approximately $882,288.82 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.20 or 0.04350741 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00035146 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,048,310 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,348,310 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

