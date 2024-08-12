Barclays Raises AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $105.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.78%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
