Barclays Raises AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $105.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.00.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,073.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.53.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

