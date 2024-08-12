Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group set a C$122.00 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cormark lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$130.29.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$111.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$116.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$123.46. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$133.95. The company has a market cap of C$81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.2532189 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 82.85%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

