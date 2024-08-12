AutoCanada (ACQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect AutoCanada to post earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

AutoCanada Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACQ opened at C$18.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.56. The company has a market cap of C$431.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$17.56 and a 52-week high of C$27.54.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACQ shares. CIBC lowered shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets cut AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Acumen Capital lowered AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.