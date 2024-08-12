Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. 13,999,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,505,949. The company has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

