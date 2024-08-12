Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 117 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.70. 508,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,447. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

