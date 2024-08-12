Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 334,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.50. 287,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.36. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $182.24.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

