Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $535.85. 3,635,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,778. The company has a market cap of $462.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $546.82 and its 200-day moving average is $525.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.