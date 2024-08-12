Ankr Market Capitalization Tops $250.02 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $250.02 million and approximately $38.59 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010444 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,573.00 or 0.98546968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02624966 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $7,094,679.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.