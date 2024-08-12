Analysts Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Target Price at C$33.79

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.79.

ZZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$34.97 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$21.31 and a one year high of C$35.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

