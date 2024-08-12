Analysts Set 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Target Price at $11.43

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of TSVT opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $214.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.77. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 66.7% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $2,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

