Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,702,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.31. 2,482,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,276. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.59.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.