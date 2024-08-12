Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of AMPX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 577,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.71. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,597.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $26,564.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,399,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,597.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,794 shares of company stock valued at $705,406 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

