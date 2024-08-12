American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.70.
Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express
American Express Stock Performance
American Express stock opened at $237.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.26 and a 200-day moving average of $228.15. The firm has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $256.24.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.