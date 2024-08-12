Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 732.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 497,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,922 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,133,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75,149 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 688,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 532,012 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 44,460 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE ABEV traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.27. 11,299,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,455,054. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ABEV. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

