Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $11.18 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $505.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Trick acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Trick acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein purchased 25,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $270,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 34,800 shares of company stock worth $377,016 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 525.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 95.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

