4,311 Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Acquired by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KIE traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,801. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $736.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.