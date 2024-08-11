Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Shares of Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.58. Zoned Properties shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 300 shares traded.
Zoned Properties Trading Down 3.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.
About Zoned Properties
Zoned Properties, Inc, a property investment company, focuses on acquiring real estate properties within the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. It operates through two segments: Property Investment Portfolio and Real Estate Services. The Property Investment Portfolio segment engages in the operations, leasing, and management of commercial properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zoned Properties
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Zoned Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoned Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.