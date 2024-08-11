Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on Z. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.20.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Z stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,964,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,813. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.98. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at $866,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $7,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,583.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,394 shares of company stock worth $10,279,878. 23.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.