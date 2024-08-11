Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Ziff Davis updated its FY24 guidance to $6.43-6.77 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.430-6.770 EPS.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $41.30. 429,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $57.39. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ZD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

