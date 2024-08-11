Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Snap-on in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.63. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $18.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.66 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $273.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.61. Snap-on has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 31,080.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after buying an additional 74,282 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

