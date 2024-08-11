Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Yelp updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Yelp Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE YELP opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. Yelp has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $978,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,069.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,069.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,340. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

