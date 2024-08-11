Wrapped HBAR Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.83 Million (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0541 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and $608,582.24 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,364,235 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 274,364,234.94789153 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05627868 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $477,895.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

