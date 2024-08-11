Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $115.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WYNN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.78. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $157,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 29.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $120,386,000 after buying an additional 303,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after acquiring an additional 204,852 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

