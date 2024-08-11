Webster Bank N. A. Buys 320 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Lwmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 142,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 61,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 21,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. 804,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,958. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.71. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $109.13.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.