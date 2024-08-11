Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $823,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,098,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 316,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF alerts:

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 239,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,441. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.