Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.16. 1,678,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,653. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,893,400.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 76,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,275,090.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $202,747.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at $147,893,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,477,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,672 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 149.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,030 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $12,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after buying an additional 607,352 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 481,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

