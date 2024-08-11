Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $105.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $130.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

DIS traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,008,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,678,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.13. The company has a market capitalization of $157.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

