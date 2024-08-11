Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s FY2024 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WD. StockNews.com lowered Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

NYSE:WD traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,154. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 163.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

