Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SEAT. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 209,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 82,011 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,983 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vivid Seats by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

