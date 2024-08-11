Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

AIO stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

