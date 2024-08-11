Viant Technology (DSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viant Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ DSP opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $625.43 million, a PE ratio of -82.08 and a beta of 0.74. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

