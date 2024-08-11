Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vestis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vestis’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vestis’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.33 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vestis from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

NYSE:VSTS opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. Vestis has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 1st quarter worth $21,712,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth $4,646,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Vestis by 1,124.5% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,346,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vestis by 2,290.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vestis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Williams Ena Koschel purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $104,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at $359,093.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon purchased 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,366.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,837 shares in the company, valued at $731,343.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Williams Ena Koschel bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $104,295.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares in the company, valued at $359,093.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 318,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,102 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

