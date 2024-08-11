Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRRM

Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

VRRM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,453. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,993 shares of company stock worth $736,974 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 58,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,180,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,512,000 after purchasing an additional 193,686 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,378,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

About Verra Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.