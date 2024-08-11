Verge (XVG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.78 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Verge has a market cap of $59.25 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,189.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.40 or 0.00567218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00100693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.45 or 0.00248301 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00034389 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00068444 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

