Velas Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $597,776.49 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $13.57 million and $597,776.49 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00035020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011572 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,621,239,344 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

