Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Decreased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,676 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,268. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

