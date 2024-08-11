Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,616. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.