Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vacasa from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Vacasa Stock Down 39.6 %

Shares of Vacasa stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,204. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.60. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $1.07. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 88.37% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $209.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vacasa

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Vacasa by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

