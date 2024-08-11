V2X (NYSE:VVX) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

V2X Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VVX stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.23 and a beta of 0.59. V2X has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $55.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that V2X will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of V2X

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 112.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of V2X by 200.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of V2X during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of V2X in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

