Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.010-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0 million-$108.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.7 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UEIC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UEIC

Universal Electronics Stock Down 14.5 %

About Universal Electronics

Shares of UEIC stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.28. 131,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,095. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54.

(Get Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.