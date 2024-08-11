United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $63.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRKS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.90.

PRKS traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $47.34. 1,003,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,505. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80. United Parks & Resorts has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.02.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 88.59% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

