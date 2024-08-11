United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 68.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 735,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,412. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $742.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.