Unison Advisors LLC Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up about 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 0.4 %

NUE stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.14. 954,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.57. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.99 and a 200-day moving average of $174.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

