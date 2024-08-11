Unison Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Garmin accounts for about 0.6% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.42. 524,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,937. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $179.76. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.71 and a 200 day moving average of $152.04.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

