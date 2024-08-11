Unison Advisors LLC Buys 393 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after buying an additional 5,154,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after purchasing an additional 388,363 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,367,000 after purchasing an additional 72,696 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 302,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $113,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.46. 1,150,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,026. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.26. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $128.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

