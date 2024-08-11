Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $6.96 Average PT from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 461,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,143 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UAA opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

