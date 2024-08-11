UBS Group Lowers Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target to $9.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of AMPL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 766,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,830. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $968.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

