U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

