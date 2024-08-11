Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $582.31 Average PT from Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $582.31.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,236,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,845 shares of company stock worth $11,328,042 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $575.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 130.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.23. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $593.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

